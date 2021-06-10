-
Robby Shelton shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Robby Shelton hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 75th at 1 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a 319 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Shelton chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, Shelton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Shelton at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Shelton took a drop on his second. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and one putted for bogey. This moved Shelton to 2 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Shelton's tee shot went 310 yards to the native area, his second shot went 157 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.
