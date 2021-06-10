-
Rob Oppenheim putts well in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rob Oppenheim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oppenheim finished his day tied for 31st at 2 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After a 316 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Rob Oppenheim chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rob Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Oppenheim hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Oppenheim to even-par for the round.
Oppenheim stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 170-yard par-3 fifth. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
Oppenheim got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Oppenheim to even for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Oppenheim hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Oppenheim to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Oppenheim's 116 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oppenheim to 2 under for the round.
