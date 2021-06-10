-
Ricky Barnes shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Ricky Barnes hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
Barnes hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Barnes hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Barnes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 first, Barnes chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Barnes hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to even for the round.
Barnes got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 1 over for the round.
