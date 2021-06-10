-
Richy Werenski shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Werenski chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Werenski hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Werenski went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 over for the round.
