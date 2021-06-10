-
-
Richard S. Johnson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Richard S. Johnson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 7th at 4 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Johnson missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 first but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Johnson had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Johnson hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 4 under for the round.
-
-