-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Rhein Gibson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Gibson finished his day tied for 41st at 1 under; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gibson hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Gibson to 2 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 third hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gibson had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gibson's 202 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Gibson got to the green in 2 and sunk a 43-foot putt to save par. This put Gibson at 1 under for the round.
At the 580-yard par-5 12th, Gibson got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Gibson to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gibson to even-par for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Gibson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
-
-