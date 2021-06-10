In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Rafael Campos hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Campos finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

Campos hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Campos to 1 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Campos reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Campos's tee shot went 206 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Campos hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Campos to 4 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 third Campos hit his tee shot 346 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Campos at 4 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Campos hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Campos to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Campos's 141 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campos to 2 over for the round.