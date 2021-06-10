Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 114th at 3 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fourth. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Cabrera Bello's his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Cabrera Bello hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Cabrera Bello hit his tee shot 335 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Cabrera Bello had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.