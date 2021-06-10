-
Peter Uihlein shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Uihlein hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Uihlein finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Uihlein hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
Uihlein tee shot went 200 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Uihlein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
Uihlein hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Uihlein to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Uihlein went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Uihlein to 2 over for the round.
