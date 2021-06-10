-
Patton Kizzire shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire's nice wedge to set up birdie at the Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patton Kizzire hits his 124-yard wedge to 14 feet, setting up a birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 76th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Kizzire's tee shot went 174 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Kizzire chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Kizzire had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kizzire hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Kizzire to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 195-yard par-3 seventh green, Kizzire suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kizzire at 3 over for the round.
