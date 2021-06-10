-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Patrick Rodgers in the first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Patrick Rodgers hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Rodgers finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Patrick Rodgers's 140 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Rodgers had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Rodgers's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Rodgers had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 4 under for the round.
