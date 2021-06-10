-
-
Pat Perez rebounds from poor front in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Pat Perez attends Sneaker Con
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez met up with PGA TOUR’s Abby Witt and sneaker enthusiast Jacques Slade at Sneaker Con in Dallas, Texas to explore the latest and most unique sneakers on the market.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Pat Perez hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Perez finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Dustin Johnson, Jhonattan Vegas, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee is in 4th at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Pat Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Perez chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 fourth, Perez chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Perez hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Perez at even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Perez's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.
-
-