Parker McLachlin shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Parker McLachlin hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McLachlin finished his day tied for 149th at 8 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
At the first, 435-yard par-4, McLachlin hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 third, McLachlin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McLachlin to 3 over for the round.
On the 510-yard par-4 ninth, McLachlin had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving McLachlin to 6 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 205-yard par-3 10th green, McLachlin suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McLachlin at 7 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, McLachlin hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McLachlin to 8 over for the round.
