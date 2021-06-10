-
Padraig Harrington shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Padraig Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 92nd at 2 over; Erik van Rooyen and Wes Roach are tied for 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Harrington hit his 103 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harrington hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Harrington to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Harrington tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Harrington to 3 over for the round.
After a 350 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 16th, Harrington chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.
