Omar Uresti shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Omar Uresti hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his round tied for 119th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Uresti tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Uresti to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 445-yard par-4 18th, Uresti took a drop on his third. He finished by putting his fourth shot onto the green and two putted for double bogey. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Uresti reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Uresti to 2 over for the round.
Uresti hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.
Uresti missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved Uresti to 2 over for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 ninth, Uresti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uresti to 3 over for the round.
