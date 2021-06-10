-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Nick Watney hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 125th at 4 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Watney hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Watney to even-par for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Watney got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 1 over for the round.
Watney got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Watney's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.
Watney hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Watney to 3 over for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Watney got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watney to 4 over for the round.
