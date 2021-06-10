-
Nick Taylor shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Nick Taylor hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 7th at 4 under with Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 143 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Taylor hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Taylor to 5 under for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.
