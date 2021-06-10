-
6-over 77 by Nelson Ledesma in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Nelson Ledesma hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Ledesma finished his round in 135th at 6 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
Ledesma hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 third. This moved Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Ledesma's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 1 over for the round.
Ledesma got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Ledesma chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ledesma to 3 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Ledesma got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Ledesma to 5 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Ledesma had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ledesma to 6 over for the round.
