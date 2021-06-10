Michael Kim hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 151st at 9 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 490-yard par-4 11th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and one putted for a bogey on par-5 12th. This moved Kim to 2 over for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 230-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 25 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 170-yard par-3 fifth green, Kim suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kim at 5 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Kim went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kim to 6 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kim hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a three-putt double bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Kim to 8 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kim to 9 over for the round.