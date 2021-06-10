-
-
Michael Gligic shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
-
Highlights
Michael Gligic rolls in long par save at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Michael Gligic makes a 23-foot par putt at the par-3 14th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Michael Gligic hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Gligic finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
Gligic hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Gligic hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
Gligic hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Gligic's 187 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 under for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th hole, Gligic reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 360-yard par-4 15th hole, Gligic had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
-
-