Michael Gellerman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Gellerman finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Gellerman hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

At his third stroke on the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Gellerman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area forcing him to work for his triple bogey. He hit his sixth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the damaging hole. This moved Gellerman to 2 over for the day.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Gellerman hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Gellerman hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Gellerman to even for the round.

On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Gellerman's tee shot went 195 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 15th Gellerman hit his tee shot 333 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gellerman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Gellerman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gellerman to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Gellerman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gellerman to even for the round.