-
-
Matthew NeSmith putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew NeSmith hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. NeSmith finished his round tied for 77th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Matthew NeSmith hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Matthew NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, NeSmith hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, NeSmith's 141 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
-
-