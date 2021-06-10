  • Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.