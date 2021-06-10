-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 326 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
Fitzpatrick tee shot went 205 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Fitzpatrick to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick's 134 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
