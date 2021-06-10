-
Matt Every shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Matt Every hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Every finished his round tied for 97th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Every hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Every's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Every's 176 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.
