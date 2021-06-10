-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Trainer hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third. This moved Trainer to even for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Trainer's tee shot went 183 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trainer had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trainer to even-par for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 over for the round.
