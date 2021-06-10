-
-
Martin Laird shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Martin Laird hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Laird finished his round tied for 67th at 2 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Will Gordon, Vaughn Taylor, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 4 under.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Laird hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Laird had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Laird hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Laird to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th, Laird's tee shot went 307 yards to the native area and his approach went 42 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Laird to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Laird to 2 over for the round.
-
-