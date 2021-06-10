-
-
Mark Hubbard finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Mark Hubbard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 59th at even par; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 435-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
After a 332 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
After a 278 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the 230-yard par-3 14th, Hubbard's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
-
-