Mark Hensby shoots 13-over 84 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Hensby hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Hensby finished his round in 113th at 13 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Hensby hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 third. This moved Hensby to 3 over for the round.
Hensby hit his tee shot into the native area, Hensby hit his next to the left side of the fairway, and close the hole by hitting his seventh shot to the green to card a triple bogey on the 645-yard par-5 fourth. This moved Hensby to 6 over for the day.
On the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Hensby had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hensby to 9 over for the round.
Hensby got a double bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hensby to 12 over for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 11th, Hensby chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hensby to 13 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 13th, Hensby had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hensby to 14 over for the round.
