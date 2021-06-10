-
-
Mark Anderson shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
Mark Anderson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 54th at even par; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 15th, Anderson chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Anderson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Anderson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 645-yard par-5 fourth hole, Anderson hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Anderson had a 190 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
-
-