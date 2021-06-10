-
Luke List shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Nick Taylor, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under; and Tain Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Sam Ryder, Chris Baker, Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, and Danny Lee are tied for 9th at 4 under.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, List hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, List hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Native Area. He eventually got on the green in 2 and had a three-putt bogey, bringing List to even-par for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, List hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, List's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 first, List reached the green in 2 and rolled a 49-foot putt for birdie. This put List at even for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, List hit his next to the fringe. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
