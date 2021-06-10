-
Luke Donald finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Luke Donald hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Donald finished his round tied for 53rd at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Chris Baker and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under; and Sam Ryder, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 8th at 4 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Donald's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Donald got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Donald had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Donald hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Donald at even for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Donald got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Donald to 1 over for the round.
Donald hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 15th. This moved Donald to even-par for the round.
