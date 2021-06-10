-
Lucas Glover shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Lucas Glover hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 136th at 5 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
Glover got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.
On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 2 over for the round.
Glover hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Glover to 3 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Glover to 4 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Glover hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 16th. This moved Glover to 5 over for the round.
