Lucas Bjerregaard shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Lucas Bjerregaard hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 87th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Bjerregaard hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.
At the 475-yard par-4 17th, Bjerregaard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bjerregaard's 149 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second, Bjerregaard got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Bjerregaard hit his 98 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, Bjerregaard went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
