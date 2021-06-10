In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kris Ventura hit 12 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his round tied for 134th at 5 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 520-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 195-yard par-3 green seventh, Ventura suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.

Ventura hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Ventura to 4 over for the round.

On the 580-yard par-5 12th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Ventura to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Ventura's 73 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ventura hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Ventura to 4 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ventura to 5 over for the round.