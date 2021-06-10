In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kramer Hickok hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 93rd at 2 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hickok hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 12th. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

Hickok hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 13th. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hickok hit his next to the native area and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 475-yard par-4 17th, Hickok went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hickok to 5 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hickok hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Hickok to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Hickok hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Hickok's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hickok reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.