Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 4th at 4 under with Patrick Rodgers, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Aphibarnrat's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Aphibarnrat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 11th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Aphibarnrat chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Aphibarnrat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 4 under for the round.
