Kevin Tway shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Tway hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 2 over for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Tway went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Tway missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Tway to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Tway had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Tway hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 13th. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.
At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.
