-
-
Kevin Stadler shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Stadler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Stadler finished his round tied for 127th at 4 over; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Stadler's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Stadler's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to even-par for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 13th, Stadler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Stadler had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Stadler hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Stadler to 2 over for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Stadler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stadler to 5 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Stadler's 188 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stadler to 4 over for the round.
-
-