Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Kisner hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kisner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Kisner's 72 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 520-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kisner had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
Kisner hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.
