  • Kevin Kisner shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree

  • In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner hits a 180-yard iron to 12 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner's solid iron leads to birdie at the Palmetto Championship

    In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kevin Kisner hits a 180-yard iron to 12 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-4 6th hole.