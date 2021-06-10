-
Kevin Chappell shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Will Gordon, and Vaughn Taylor are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Chappell's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Chappell hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Chappell hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
At the 205-yard par-3 10th, Chappell hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
Chappell hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 12th, Chappell chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 15th Chappell hit his tee shot 334 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.
