-
-
7-over 78 by Kelly Mitchum in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
-
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2021
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Kelly Mitchum hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Mitchum finished his day tied for 144th at 7 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Mitchum's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Mitchum's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchum to even-par for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchum hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Mitchum to 1 over for the round.
At the 17th, 475-yard par-4, Mitchum hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Mitchum to 2 over for the round.
Mitchum got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mitchum to 4 over for the round.
Mitchum hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 sixth. This moved Mitchum to 5 over for the round.
-
-