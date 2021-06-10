-
Keith Mitchell finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell holes 15-footer for birdie at Palmetto Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Keith Mitchell makes a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-4 16th hole.
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under; and Chris Baker, Sam Ryder, Hank Lebioda, Roger Sloan, Nick Taylor, Vaughn Taylor, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Chez Reavie, Harris English, Tain Lee, Patrick Rodgers, and Danny Lee are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Mitchell's 106 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 595-yard par-5 second hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
Mitchell hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 18th. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
