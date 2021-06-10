-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Josh Teater in the first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Bryson Nimmer are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a 315 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 third, Josh Teater chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Josh Teater to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 510-yard par-4 ninth hole, Teater chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
Teater hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
