Joseph Bramlett shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at even for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 580-yard par-5 12th, Bramlett took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot at the green and one-putted for par. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 15th Bramlett hit his tee shot 341 yards to the green. He ended up with a three-putt from 12 feet, closing out the hole with a par. This kept Bramlett at even-par for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 595-yard par-5 second, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.
