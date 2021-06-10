-
Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Jonathan Byrd in the first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, Jonathan Byrd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Byrd finished his round tied for 7th at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Jonathan Byrd hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 60-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 3 under for the round.
