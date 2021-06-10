-
Jonas Blixt shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonas Blixt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 over; Jhonattan Vegas and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Dustin Johnson is in 3rd at 5 under; and Tain Lee is in 4th at 4 under.
At the 490-yard par-4 11th, Blixt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the native area Blixt stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
At the 435-yard par-4 16th, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at even for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the fringe. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Blixt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to even for the round.
Blixt got a bogey on the 540-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blixt to 1 over for the round.
