Johnson Wagner putts well but delivers a 3-over 74 first round in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wagner finished his round tied for 110th at 3 over; Dustin Johnson and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 6 under; Jhonattan Vegas is in 3rd at 5 under; and Patrick Rodgers, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Vaughn Taylor, Tain Lee, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Johnson Wagner hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 12th. This moved Johnson Wagner to even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Wagner hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Wagner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Wagner hit his 87 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wagner to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 seventh, Wagner's tee shot went 168 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
