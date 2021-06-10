In his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Rollins hit 14 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rollins finished his round tied for 79th at 5 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; Tain Lee and Dustin Johnson are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Vaughn Taylor, Jhonattan Vegas, Will Gordon, and Danny Lee are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 205-yard par-3 10th, Rollins's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Rollins got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Rollins to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 475-yard par-4 17th. This moved Rollins to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 435-yard par-4 first. This moved Rollins to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Rollins's 77 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rollins to 4 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fifth, Rollins hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rollins to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Rollins hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Rollins to 5 over for the round.