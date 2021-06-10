-
John Pak shoots 8-over 79 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
John Pak on his confidence level before Palmetto
Prior to the 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree, John Pak talks about competing against Collin Morikawa a few months before his breakout win at the 2019 Barracuda Championship and how seeing Morikawa and other young players succeed gives him confidence heading into his PGA TOUR debut.
John Pak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Pak finished his day tied for 149th at 8 over; Wes Roach is in 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen, Chesson Hadley, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Jhonattan Vegas is in 6th at 5 under.
On his tee stroke on the 360-yard par-4 third, Pak went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Pak to 2 over for the round.
On the 540-yard par-4 eighth, Pak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pak to 6 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pak hit his next shot to the green and got down for triple bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Pak to 9 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 17th hole, Pak had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pak to 8 over for the round.
