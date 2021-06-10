-
John Huh shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
John Huh hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Huh finished his round tied for 127th at 4 over; Erik van Rooyen is in 1st at 7 under; Chesson Hadley, Wes Roach, Dustin Johnson, and Doc Redman are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Chris Baker, Harris English, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Huh hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 13th. This moved Huh to 2 over for the round.
At the 230-yard par-3 14th, Huh hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 17th, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.
On the 645-yard par-5 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Huh to 3 over for the round.
